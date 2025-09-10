Newsom promises loans for cash-strapped Bay Area transit agencies

Governor Gavin Newsom said earlier today (Wednesday) that 750 million dollars in state loans to Bay Area transit agencies will be finalized before the end of the legislative session on Friday.

For days, it’s been uncertain if state funding for public transportation would reach the Bay Area.

But t he governor added that a deal has been reached and the loans will be made available. That means BART, Muni, CalTrain and AC Transit won’t have to cut services.

All Bay Area transit systems are running large budget deficits.

They say ridership declines that started during the COVID-19 pandemic have devastated their revenue.