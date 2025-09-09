Bay Area transportation supporters rally in support of funding

Advocates dressed as emergency medical responders carried transit vehicles on stretchers yesterday (Monday) across San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza at a rally for California to deliver emergency loan funding to prevent drastic public transportation cuts.

In June, as part of California's 2025-2026 budget, Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature committed to a 750 million dollar emergency loan to prevent Bay Area public transportation service cuts until longer-term regional funding could go into effect.

Yet the Bay Area has yet to receive the emergency loans. Advocates warn that without the loans, the Bay Area’s cash-strapped public transportation services will face severe cuts, leaving residents without a safe and affordable way to travel throughout the area.

State Senator Scott Wiener, of San Francisco, said in a statement that BART could be forced to cut 65-85 percent of service.

