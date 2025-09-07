© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Report: San Jose safest major US city

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 7, 2025 at 9:21 PM PDT
Downtown San Jose
mplstodd
/
Wikimedia / Creative Commons
Downtown San Jose

San Jose is being recognized as the nation's safest major city, but officials say there's still work to be done.

A report by financial tech company SmartAsset has ranked San Jose safest out of the 50 largest U.S. cities based on several factors. 

These include violent crimes, traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents, median income and housing costs. San Jose has among the lowest rates in all categories, with the third fewest violent crimes and fifth fewest property crimes.

In a social media post, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan hailed the city police department, but said the city still had “a long way to go.”
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid