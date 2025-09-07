Report: San Jose safest major US city

San Jose is being recognized as the nation's safest major city, but officials say there's still work to be done.

A report by financial tech company SmartAsset has ranked San Jose safest out of the 50 largest U.S. cities based on several factors.

These include violent crimes, traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents, median income and housing costs. San Jose has among the lowest rates in all categories, with the third fewest violent crimes and fifth fewest property crimes.

In a social media post, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan hailed the city police department, but said the city still had “a long way to go.”