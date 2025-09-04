State legislature approves bills to restrict immigration enforcement on school campuses

The California Legislature passed two bills this week to protect students and faculty from immigration enforcement on school campuses.

Assembly Bill 49 would prevent immigration enforcement officers from entering a school campus or questioning a student without a warrant or court order.

EdSource reports the bill will also prohibit schools from sharing information about a student, family or employee with immigration officials. That’s unless the officials present a judicial warrant or court order.

Senate Bill 98 requires schools and colleges to notify students, faculty, and staff when federal immigration officers are confirmed to be on campus.

The bill applies to all TK-12 schools, community colleges, and universities that receive Cal Grants. The bill also requests that University of California campuses do the same.

The legislation awaits Governor Newsom’s signature.