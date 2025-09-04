© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Richmond chemical company fined for air quality violations

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:51 PM PDT
The Chevron refinery in Richmond, CA.
Jason Holmberg
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Chevron refinery in Richmond, CA.

A Richmond chemical company is facing a 160-thousand dollar fine for alleged air quality violations spanning 10 years.

The Bay Area Air District said in a statement yesterday that it fined Chemtrade West US LLC, which operates a sulfuric acid manufacturing plant that is connected to Chevron's Richmond refinery.

According to the air district, between 2013 and 2023, Chemtrade allegedly failed to monitor and record pressure in equipment designed to neutralize and contain air pollution.

They added that the company allegedly failed to abate internal combustion engine emissions and failed to report violations on time. They added that all the violations have been fixed.

A company representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of the money from the fine will be used in the local community to support projects aimed at reducing pollution and improving public health.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
