San Francisco city officials back Prop 50

Elected officials and community members rallied on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on yesterday in support of a resolution to endorse California's Proposition 50, which would temporarily redraw the state's congressional district maps.

If passed, the Board of Supervisors resolution would make San Francisco one of the first cities to endorse Proposition 50, which comes in response to Texas' recent mid-decade congressional redistricting in favor of Republicans.

The ballot measure would create new district maps for California's congressional elections through 2030. Under Proposition 50, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, the state's independent commission tasked with drawing nonpartisan districts every 10 years, would resume creating congressional district maps for the state in 2031.

Among the elected officials at City Hall yesterday was California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, state Sen. Scott Wiener, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, and San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood.

California will conduct a statewide special election for Proposition 50 on Nov. 4.