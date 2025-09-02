San Francisco judge rules National Guard policing in LA was illegal

A San Francisco judge ruled Tuesday morning that Trump's deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles was illegal.

Against the wishes of state and local officials, nearly 5,000 federal soldiers were deployed to manage protesters in Los Angeles in June.

On Tuesday, Judge Charles Breyer ruled that it was illegal for those troops to engage in policing activities like arrests, patrolling, and riot control. But the ruling does not require them to leave.

This comes just weeks after President Donald Trump threatened to send troops to places like San Francisco and Oakland to “clean up” crime.

" What this means is President Trump can't send troops to Oakland or Chicago or New York for domestic law enforcement purposes," said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean at the UC Berkeley Law School. He said that the military isn’t trained to police and "They're not trained on the constitutional rights that people possess and with rare exceptions…the military has not been used in this kind of way."

Judge Breyer’s order will go into effect on Friday.