Oakland receives grant for beautification-work program

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:41 PM PDT
Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA
Sanfranman59
/
Wikimedia
Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA

The City of Oakland has announced a three-year, nearly 12-and-a-half million dollar contract to support community members on parole in finding employment while beautifying the city.

The funding comes from Caltrans via the Golden State Works program, which provides transitional employment to people on parole.

They’ve been working with the city since 2014.

The parolees work as part of Caltrans work crews to maintain and beautify freeways. The program tracks its success through the number of individuals enrolled, and placed into permanent jobs.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
