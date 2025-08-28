Oakland receives grant for beautification-work program
The City of Oakland has announced a three-year, nearly 12-and-a-half million dollar contract to support community members on parole in finding employment while beautifying the city.
The funding comes from Caltrans via the Golden State Works program, which provides transitional employment to people on parole.
They’ve been working with the city since 2014.
The parolees work as part of Caltrans work crews to maintain and beautify freeways. The program tracks its success through the number of individuals enrolled, and placed into permanent jobs.