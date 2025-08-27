Report: BART crime rate down in most categories

It’s been getting safer for passengers to hop aboard a BART train.

A report released yesterday by the Bay Area Rapid Transit Police shows that crime aboard the transit system’s trains and at stations is down significantly for the first seven months of 2025.

According to the report, violent crime is down by more than a third this year compared to the same time frame last year. Property crimes are down by half. Robberies and car burglaries are also down by 71 and 64 percent, respectively.

There have been 13 aggravated assaults on BART, so far, this year – the same as last year.

Over the last year, BART has increased safety measures and installed new reinforced fare gates at 48 of the system’s 50 stations. The report says fare evasions and citations for proof of payment have also fallen significantly.