Firefighters battle to contain Pickett Fire

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:18 PM PDT
Firefighters increased containment of the Pickett Fire in Napa County to 25 percent as the blaze held at 6,800 acres.

Cal Fire said earlier today that the wildfire continues to burn through steep, rugged terrain as crews conduct mop-up operations and tactical patrols along its perimeter.

Cal Fire added that heavy fuels, such as dead timber, are driving the flames. Winds eased overnight but were expected to strengthen again this evening.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
