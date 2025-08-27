Firefighters battle to contain Pickett Fire

Firefighters increased containment of the Pickett Fire in Napa County to 25 percent as the blaze held at 6,800 acres.

Cal Fire said earlier today that the wildfire continues to burn through steep, rugged terrain as crews conduct mop-up operations and tactical patrols along its perimeter.

Cal Fire added that heavy fuels, such as dead timber, are driving the flames. Winds eased overnight but were expected to strengthen again this evening.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

