Dublin teachers criticize the district for contracting out workers

Teachers in Dublin are criticizing the school district for outsourcing jobs they say should go to district employees just weeks before contract negotiations begin.

The Dublin Teachers Association posted several memes on their instagram on Monday calling out the district for spending more on contractors while allocating less to district employees.

Contractors are temporary workers sourced through outside agencies.

Monica Lewis is a Dublin school teacher and bargaining chair for the Teacher’s Association.

She says that contractors are bad for students because they don’t know the community and aren't as committed to student outcomes. They also take money away from DUSD employees.

Lewis said, " If you can pay an outside consulting group a higher wage… why don't we just increase the wage and the benefits for the members when we're originally hiring?"

Chip Dehnert, Director of Communications at Dublin Unified, said they only use contract workers for hard-to-fill positions to address immediate student needs, specifically in special education. But they prioritize hiring and retaining DUSD employees when possible.

The Dublin Teachers Association and the district are preparing to start contract negotiations. Their first meeting is scheduled for September 23.

