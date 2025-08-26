Oakland motel to be converted into affordable housing

A motel in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood is slated to be converted to housing for homeless people thanks in part to a seven-million dollar state grant.

City officials said earlier yesterday (Monday) the California Homekey money is intended to help buy and rehab the Maya Motel on Telegraph Ave.

The Oaklandside reports the motel will be converted into 23 studio apartments with kitchenettes, and private bathrooms.

In addition to the state money, the project will receive more than eight-and-a-half million dollars from the city's Rapid Response Homeless Housing program and nearly two million dollars from Alameda County's Department of Behavioral Health.

Since 2020, Oakland has received more than 100 million dollars in Homekey grants for 10 projects. According to city officials, these include nearly 500 "deeply affordable" units for homeless people.

The city said work is expected to begin in the spring of 2026 and wrap up by the fall or winter of that same year.

