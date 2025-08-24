Bay FC sets attendance record at Oracle Park match

Bay FC, the professional women's soccer team, set an attendance record for the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday with a sellout crowd of 40,091 for its 3-2 loss to the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park.

The San Francisco crowd surpassed the previous record of 35,038 for a single NWSL match set on June 8, 2024, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Saturday's attendance at Oracle Park, the home of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants, was the largest for any U.S. women's professional sports league, It was the highest attendance since the NWSL's beginning in 2013.

Bay FC's previous single-match home attendance record was 18,000 when it played its inaugural home match against the Houston Dash at PayPal Park in San Jose on March 30, 2024.

Bay Football Club was established in April 2023 and co-founded by women's soccer stars including Brandi Chastain, in partnership with the investment firm Sixth Street and a group of tech, business and sports executives.

