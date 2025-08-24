BART-VTA try to settle dispute over project costs

The partnership between two Silicon Valley transit agencies is souring amid accusations of a lack of communication involving the region's most significant expansion project.

BART leaders say they're frustrated that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, failed to share critical updates about the Silicon Valley expansion project before announcing them publicly,

San Jose Spotlight reports the two agencies are working together on a nearly 13 billion dollar, six-mile BART expansion through Silicon Valley. VTA has been working to patch a nearly one billion dollar funding gap in the project.

The Spotlight obtained a recent letter from BART Assistant General Manager Shane Edwards to VTA’s General Manager Carolyn Gonot. The BART official claimed VTA didn't inform BART about a report regarding the costs of twin bore tunneling and an effort to reduce construction costs before making the updates public.

Edwards said BART is "gravely concerned" VTA failed to share the changes before making a public announcement.

A spokesperson for BART declined further comment.

A VTA spokesperson said the agency is working to address the concerns raised in Edwards' letter.

