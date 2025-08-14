Mayor Lee denies President Trump’s comments on Oakland’s crime rate

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee pushed back against President Trump’s remarks on the city being “very bad” on crime.

At a press conference earlier today, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee called Trump’s comments “outrageous” and accused him of maligning cities run by African American mayors.

Lee also said her administration was prepared to oppose threats by Trump to send National Guard troops to patrol Oakland streets.The city’s most recent crime statistics show that Oakland is reducing its crime rate.

The Oakland Police Department last week announced that overall crime in the city is down nearly 30 percent through the first six months of 2025 compared with the same time period the previous year. They recorded 41 homicides – 13 fewer than a year earlier.

The city also saw double-digit digit decreases in aggravated assaults, rapes and robberies. And reports of vehicle thefts are down by nearly half.

