Air District files lawsuit against Acme Fill for landfill emissions

The complaint against Acme Fill Corporation was filed on Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court. It seeks up to $87,500 of financial penalties for violations of state and local air quality regulations.

It alleges that gases generated from waste buried in the landfill were not properly contained, and exceeded legal emission limits.

A total of five leaks were discovered during an inspection in August 2023. One of the leaks was measured at 31 times over the legal limit.

A representative from the Air District told KALW that they “were all repaired either the day they were discovered or the next day.”

The leaks included methane, which is a potent greenhouse gas, and other other harmful pollutants. These organic compounds contribute to smog and air pollution and are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.