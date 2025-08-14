AC Transit, union announce contract agreement

The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District and the union representing more than 1,800 of its employees have reached what the agency calls "a landmark" four-year labor contract.

The contract between AC Transit and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 192 includes provisions to address de-escalation during disputes while on the job, competitive pay and improved safety measures.

Bus operators, clerks, dispatchers, transit agents, and janitors are some roles that will see the benefits from the collective bargaining agreement.

The contract comes days after changes to 85 percent of AC Transit's routes went into effect to align operations with changes to rider patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATU Local 192 approved the contract with nearly three-quarters of those who voted casting votes of support. The AC Transit Board of Directors also unanimously approved the contract.

The contract is effective immediately and will end on June 30, 2029.