Study: San Francisco’s downtown shows signs of rebounding

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:38 PM PDT
Wikimedia Commons

San Francisco’s downtown appears to finally be bouncing back from the COVID shutdown five years that emptied out many offices.

The city recorded more than a 20 percent annual increase in foot traffic last month – the strongest performance of any major city.

That’s according to Placer.ai, which tracked foot traffic from about 100 office buildings in San Francisco.

SFGate reports July numbers were significantly higher than earlier in the year when foot traffic was half of what it was compared to 2019.

Placer.ai said back-to-office mandates may have played a part in the upsurge. There has also been increased business travel and conference activity.

This report comes after many downtown commercial businesses have already left, or announced they were leaving.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
