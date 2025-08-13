Marin City celebrates its African American heritage

Today marks the 83rd anniversary of the creation of Marin City.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, six emergency shipyards sprang up in the Bay Area to produce tankers and transport ships.

The Marin City Historical and Preservation Society said the shipyards attracted African American workers from the Deep South seeking better-paying jobs and an escape from segregation.

Marin City began as a racially-integrated community of six thousand residents. Temporary housing initially served the shipyard workers and their families, located close to one of the shipyards just north of Sausalito.

The city honored them by unveiling banners and displaying photographs and other historical items at an event at the city’s main bus stop.

