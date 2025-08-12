© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
East Oakland recycling facility reaches agreement to resolve air quality issues

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT
Pollution from the Oakland Port is just one of many drivers of poor quality in East Oakland
Branden Frederick
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Pollution from the Oakland Port is just one of many drivers of poor quality in East Oakland

Argent Materials recycles concrete and asphalt at two different facilities in Oakland. Earlier this year, the air district denied an application by the facility to expand its operations, because of concerns about toxic air emissions and health risks.

For decades, East Oakland residents have dealt with high levels of air pollution. Data shows they have lower life expectancies and higher mortality rates from lung diseases. They also have higher rates of asthma-related emergency room visits and cardiovascular disease than most Californians.

Under the agreement, Argent will install air quality monitors and track emissions at both facilities for the next three years, according to the air district.

If it doesn't adhere to the agreement, Argent could face financial penalties.

The company has submitted a new permit to expand operations, which the air district says it will evaluate by the end of September.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
