Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area

The Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory in the region earlier today because of smoke from a wildfire in Central California.

According to the District , smoke from the Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is expected to move over the Bay Area today. Smoky skies may be visible and people may smell smoke, especially at higher elevations.

Pollutant levels are not expected to rise to levels that would exceed national standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert.

The Gifford Fire, which started Aug. 1, has burned more than 122-thousand acres and is only a third contained. SFGate reports more than four-thousand fire fighters are battling the blaze in the steep terrain amid 100-degree temperatures.