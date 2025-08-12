© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:13 PM PDT
Hazy Bay Area skies from a 2020 fire
Melinda Young Stuart
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Hazy Bay Area skies from a 2020 fire

The Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory in the region earlier today because of smoke from a wildfire in Central California.

According to the District, smoke from the Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is expected to move over the Bay Area today. Smoky skies may be visible and people may smell smoke, especially at higher elevations.

Pollutant levels are not expected to rise to levels that would exceed national standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert.

The Gifford Fire, which started Aug. 1, has burned more than 122-thousand acres and is only a third contained. SFGate reports more than four-thousand fire fighters are battling the blaze in the steep terrain amid 100-degree temperatures.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reports nearly 800 people have evacuated in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. CalFire said the fire is the state’s largest so far this year.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
