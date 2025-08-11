COVID-19 is surging… again

Wastewater data from the California Department of Public Health , shows a 32 percent increase of COVID-19 in the Bay Area in the last month.

With students going back to school this week and next, some are worried that it will be even worse in the fall. Emergency department visits for COVID-19 are increasing for everyone , especially for kids four years old and younger.

Earlier this year, under the leadership of RFK Jr. the Centers for Disease Control stopped recommending that healthy children get the COVID-19 vaccine .

To help slow the spread of the virus, you can mask up, and test regularly.