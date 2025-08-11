© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
COVID-19 is surging… again

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:33 PM PDT
A screenshot from the CDPH's website showing COVID wastewater surveillance trends
Wren Farrell
/
California Department of Public Health
A screenshot from the CDPH's website showing COVID wastewater surveillance trends

Wastewater data from the California Department of Public Health, shows a 32 percent increase of COVID-19 in the Bay Area in the last month.

With students going back to school this week and next, some are worried that it will be even worse in the fall. Emergency department visits for COVID-19 are increasing for everyone, especially for kids four years old and younger.

Earlier this year, under the leadership of RFK Jr. the Centers for Disease Control stopped recommending that healthy children get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To help slow the spread of the virus, you can mask up, and test regularly.

In San Francisco, the UCSF roving health initiative is still offering free COVID vaccines. They’re available from noon to 4pm on Thursdays outside of GLIDE memorial church. On Saturdays, they’re available from noon to 4pm outside of Code Tenderloin, at 1221 Mission St.
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
