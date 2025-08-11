Casual Carpool returning to East Bay

A casualty of the COVID shutdown is coming back tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The Casual Carpool, a once popular service for East Bay commuters, is returning after a five-year absence.

The informal transportation service consists of a volunteer driver who picks up passengers at a designated location. This allows the driver to use high-occupancy lanes on highways from the East Bay into San Francisco during morning rush hour.

The casual carpool started back in the 70s, in response to major delays in public transportation.

SF Carpool told The Oaklandside that the casual carpool will initially begin at one site – in the southwest corner of the Grand Lake parking lot under the I-580 freeway overpass.

The carpool will operate Mondays-through-Fridays from 5:00-10:00 a.m.