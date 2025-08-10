Major changes to AC Transit bus routes take effect

If you’re among the nearly 200,000 passengers who board an AC Transit bus every day, you’ve probably noticed the signs at bus stop announcing changes to most of the regular routes.

Saturday, the transit district launched major changes to its bus network, affecting nearly 85 percent of its routes from Richmond to Fremont.

Officials said the Realign Service Changes will impact 104 bus lines, with adjustments to frequency, new routes, and the discontinuation of some lines.

The Oaklandside reports some bus lines will run more or less often. Others will have new routes to improve connections and reliability. And a few lines will be discontinued in certain areas to make better use of resources.

Officials said the redesign was based on two years of rider feedback.

Officials added more than 1,500 bus stops are getting new signs and decals to guide riders.

For details on changes by city and route, visit actransit.org/realign/service-changes or call (510) 891-4777.