Stanford announces mass layoffs

Stanford University plans to lay off more than 360 employees.

SFGate reports those most affected by the layoffs are researchers, scientists, lecturers, student service officers, software developers and writers.

In June, the university announced it would impose a 140 million dollar budget cut for the 2025-26 academic year. This was due to reductions in federal research support and an increase in the endowment tax.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It raised the tax on net investment income for universities with large endowments from about one-and-a-half percent to eight percent. Stanford’s endowment last year was nearly 38 billion dollars.

University officials said the tax and reduction in federal aid will reduce funds for financial aid to prospective students, faculty and graduate students, among others.