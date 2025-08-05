San Jose training city government workers how to use AI

The City of San Jose is looking to expand two training programs for city staff to use artificial intelligence in their jobs, with the goal of making city services more efficient and cost effective.

About 80 staffers in various departments had already completed one of the city's recently created 10-week training courses. They are used to train city employees how to use artificial intelligence GPTs – which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformers – to enhance the performance of their duties.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in his newsletter Sunday that the city would expand the programs to have at least 1,000 staffers be trained in one of the two offerings by the end of 2026.