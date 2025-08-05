Caregivers at 31 California dialysis clinics to picket over contract negotiations

Dialysis workers across California have been slowly unionizing since 2022. But representatives from their union — SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West — say they’re still trying to get their first contract.

Workers at Fresenius Kidney Care, Satellite Healthcare, and U.S. Renal say they need more staffing and better pay. They say the current working conditions are dangerous for patients and unsustainable for workers.

Today / Tomorrow more than 700 dialysis workers will hold an “informational picket” at dialysis centers across California, including several in the Bay Area. Clinics are expected to stay open during the picket, so care will not be impacted.

Fresenius Kidney Care, Satellite Healthcare, and U.S. Renal did not respond to KALW’s request for comment.