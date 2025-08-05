Bay Area temperatures expected to warm, with increased threat of wildfires

The National Weather Service says warm temperatures and gusty winds are expected to dominate the Bay Area's weather pattern for the next few days.

The wind and warmth will combine for an elevated threat of wildfires in the region through this week. In San Francisco, the Weather Service expects daytime temperatures to hover in the low 70s, with night time lows in the high 50s.

The Weather Service forecasts offshore winds and a thinning marine layer will help a moderate warming, drying trend develop later in the week. High temperatures are expected in the mid-90s for the interior areas of the North Bay and East Bay.

These conditions will result in what weather service officials are calling a "moderate heat risk" and increased fire dangers.