Bill would give Lyft, Uber drivers the right to unionize

A bill making its way through the state Legislature would allow ride-hailing drivers with companies like Lyft and Uber to unionize.

If Assembly Bill 1340 passes, California would become the second state to give ride-hailing drivers the right to collectively bargain. Massachusetts was the first to do so after voters there approved a ballot measure last year.

The ride-hailing companies oppose the California legislation. They argue it goes against the "spirit" of Proposition 22, the ballot initiative they bankrolled that voters approved in 2020.

It cemented gig workers' status as independent contractors in the state.

Drivers and other gig workers gained some benefits when Prop. 22 passed, but their complaints continue. Many of them are tied to the fact that they are not considered employees.

And since the law effectively leaves no state agency in charge of enforcement, many gig workers don't know where to turn to claim unpaid wages or health care stipends, to contest getting kicked off the apps, or to get help with other problems.