Bipartisan effort to address the threat of rising groundwater

Sea level rise , heavy rainfall, and high tides are raising groundwater levels. This can exacerbate flooding, destroy important infrastructure, and spread toxic chemicals, even in communities miles away from the coast.

“Initial estimates suggest millions of people and trillions of dollars in infrastructure and property could be at risk across the United States.”

California Representative Kevin Mullin represents San Mateo County, which is considered to be the most at risk for sea level rise in the state. He held a press conference yesterday to announce “ The Groundwater Rise and Infrastructure Preparedness Act ”.

"The truth is we don't fully know the extent of what is to come, and we need the federal government to step in to help communities better understand the risks that they bear," Rep. Mullin said.

The bill would direct the United States Geological Survey to:

1) Map and forecast groundwater rise through 2100

2) Study its impacts to infrastructure such as roads, utilities, and sewers

3) Assess the risks to public health, including the spread of underground pollutants and the contamination of drinking water

4) Develop and recommend mitigation strategies