Bay Area sanctuary cities and counties join lawsuit against Trump administration

A growing number of Bay Area cities and counties have joined a nationwide lawsuit led by San Francisco and Santa Clara County challenging the Trump's administration's targeting of sanctuary jurisdictions.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, argues that the federal government's attempts to penalize sanctuary cities violate the U.S. Constitution.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said yesterday (Wednesday) that nearly three dozen new cities and counties -- including eight from the Bay Area -- have joined the litigation.

The additional local plaintiffs include Marin County and the cities of Berkeley, Palo Alto, Santa Rosa, and Petaluma. Other Bay Area jurisdictions named in the amended complaint include Richmond, Menlo Park, and Rohnert Park.

In April, a U.S. District Court judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the Trump Administration from withholding funds from jurisdictions based on their sanctuary policies.

