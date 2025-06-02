Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into Bay Area

The Bay Area is under an air quality advisory through tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District expects hazy skies because of smoke from dozens of Canadian wildfires. About 25,000 Canadians have been forced to evacuate in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba provinces .

The air district warns that wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. Exposure is unhealthy, even for short periods of time.

If possible, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

