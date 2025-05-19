Study downplays BART claims on fare evasion

A recent study by a non-profit agency has found that BART’s efforts to crack down on fare jumpers haven’t significantly improved revenues nor reduced fears over safety by riders.

The study was conducted by the non-profit Center for Policing Equity in partnership with BART.

The Oaklandside reported the study said BART hadn’t defined how increased fare enforcement would add revenue.

Previously, BART claimed that it lost about 25 million dollars annually in fare evasion.

But an accounting firm involved with the study concluded the rail system only lost about nine-and-a-half million dollars in evaded fares.BART has spent 90 million dollars hardening fare gates at 30 stations since last year.