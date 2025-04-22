San Mateo County approves resolutions to protect jobs lost to AI

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution yesterday that requires county departments to suggest new jobs to create if positions are cut due to the implementation of artificial intelligence.

The rapid expansion of AI has left many industries and institutions questioning how to integrate and adapt to the growing technology.

Local governments, including San Mateo County, are deciding how to develop policies that embrace the use of AI in their operations while also protecting jobs that could be at risk of being replaced.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Ray Mueller urged the board to adopt a resolution he authored that aims to protect jobs amid uncertainty about the impacts AI will have on the county's workforce.

The resolution mandates that county departments estimate the number of positions that could be eliminated if AI technologies were to be adopted.

