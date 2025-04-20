Santa Clara County scrambles to deal with expiring housing vouchers

Santa Clara County officials are bracing for more cuts to their housing voucher programs, which subsidizes rent for low-income individuals.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, informed the county that Emergency Housing Vouchers were expiring.

San Jose Spotlight reports the pandemic-era program began in 2021 through a five billion dollar lump sum approved by Congress. It was supposed to be funded until 2030. Instead, according to a memo, it appears funding will be cut short and end in 2026.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Housing Authority said HUD didn't make it clear if the program ran out of money, or if it was an order from the Trump administration to terminate the program. The county has been receiving around 26 million dollars-a-year for the vouchers.

