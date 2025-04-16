© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SF Supervisor urges increased stay limit for families at homeless shelters

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:22 PM PDT
San Francisco Homeless Tents
San Francisco Homeless Tents

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder introduced a resolution yesterday to extend the maximum stay length at homeless shelters for families with children.

The city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, in January, established a 90-day stay limit for people living in shelters.

The city’s shelter system intended to prioritize families who are evicted, have small children, or are fleeing domestic violence.

Under this policy, families can request up to three 30-day extensions — for a total of half-a-year.

Fielder’s resolution would extend the stay limit to one full year.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on this story. They found more than 500 adults and 300 families are currently on the city shelter waiting lists.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
