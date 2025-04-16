SF Supervisor urges increased stay limit for families at homeless shelters

San Francisco Supervisor Jackie Fielder introduced a resolution yesterday to extend the maximum stay length at homeless shelters for families with children.

The city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, in January, established a 90-day stay limit for people living in shelters.

The city’s shelter system intended to prioritize families who are evicted, have small children, or are fleeing domestic violence.

Under this policy, families can request up to three 30-day extensions — for a total of half-a-year.

Fielder’s resolution would extend the stay limit to one full year.