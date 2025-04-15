San Jose developing safe sleeping site for people without homes

San Jose is breaking ground on its first sanctioned homeless encampment.

San Jose Spotlight reports the navigation center will be located in a vacant lot near downtown San Jose. It will provide about 60 participants three daily meals and access to showers, laundry facilities and case management.

The goal is to move people within 30 days of placement to another temporary housing site such as a tiny home, a congregate shelter or into permanent supportive housing.

The safe sleeping site will have 24/7 security and is expected to be ready in June.

City officials said outreach teams have already created a list of people encamped around Coyote Creek, which is near the new site. They will encourage them to move to the safe sleeping site once it opens.