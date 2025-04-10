San Francisco’s Market Street opening to Waymo service

Waymo’s fleet of white Jaguar SUVs is a familiar sight on many San Francisco streets, but not on the city’s iconic Market Street. That’s about to change.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced earlier today that Waymo would soon be ferrying passengers along Market Street.

Market Street has been the city’s main traffic thoroughfare since it was laid out in 1847. A two-mile stretch downtown has been mostly car-free since 2019. There has been increasing pressure to remove the ban on private vehicles.

Lurie said Waymo will begin the process of mapping Market Street within days. A human autonomous vehicle specialist will be behind the wheel of specific Waymo vehicles as they begin surveying.