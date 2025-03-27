© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SF Supervisors ask Newsom for help with huge Muni budget shortfall

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:27 PM PDT
Muni bus on San Francisco street
Jann Ramirez
/
KALW News
SFMTA hopes new projects will help fund its transit system.

San Francisco is seeking billions of dollars from the state to help support the city's public transit system.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to ask Governor Gavin Newsom for two billion dollars in flexible funding over the next two years. 

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder authored the resolution. She said without the funding, city residents would see severe cuts in service. Nearly half-a-mllion people ride Muni every weekday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority, or SFMTA, is facing a 320-million dollar budget deficit in July 2026, when state and federal COVID relief runs out. 
