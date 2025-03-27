SF Supervisors ask Newsom for help with huge Muni budget shortfall

San Francisco is seeking billions of dollars from the state to help support the city's public transit system.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to ask Governor Gavin Newsom for two billion dollars in flexible funding over the next two years.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder authored the resolution. She said without the funding, city residents would see severe cuts in service. Nearly half-a-mllion people ride Muni every weekday.