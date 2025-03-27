Gig workers rally for compensation from Uber and Lyft

In 2020, Uber and Lyft spent more than 200 million dollars to pass Proposition 22, promising higher pay and better benefits for gig workers.

But a long running lawsuit asserts that before prop 22 passed those companies were legally required to classify their workers as employees.

The gig workers group Rideshare Drivers United, claims that 5000 drivers are owed more than a billion dollars. They contend more than 200,000 drivers who worked as independent contractors for the companies from 2016 to 2020 could be eligible for compensation.

