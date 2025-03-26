VTA offering Uber vouchers to commuters stranded by strike

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, or VTA, announced it is providing riders with two five-dollar Uber vouchers every day. That’s to help cover some of the transportation costs during a strike between the agency and transit workers.

The union representing 15-hundred transit workers has been on strike since March 10, halting bus and light rail services to nearly 100,000 daily commuters across Silicon Valley.

To use the vouchers, the ride has to begin and end at a VTA bus or light rail stop, and riders will have to input the voucher on Uber's mobile app. A VTA spokesperson said almost 200 rides have been redeemed as of yesterday.

San Jose Spotlight reports the vouchers would be in place until the strike ends.