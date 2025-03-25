San Mateo County releases tsunami hazard map

During last December’s tsunami warning, San Mateo County residents were told to seek higher ground, but many didn’t know where to go. This resulted in traffic jams on some roads.

The warning was quickly cancelled, but officials say it pointed out gaps in the county’s emergency planning procedures.

Now, San Mateo County residents can use an online tool called a ‘ Tsunami Hazard Area Dashboard ’ to see what areas will be impacted by a tsunami.

According to the map, coastal towns like Half Moon Bay and areas east of the 101, including portions of East Palo Alto, Redwood City, and Burlingame, are particularly at risk.

The county says it’s placing more warning signs in tsunami hazard zones. It’s also planning to attach sirens to law enforcement vehicles that will emit a distinct sound in the event of evacuations.