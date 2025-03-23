Former SF Human Rights Commission leader accused of bribery, ethics violations

The former director of a San Francisco nonprofit who went on to lead the city's Human Rights Commission has been accused of misusing her position and city funds in a blistering series of allegations by the city attorney's office.

City Attorney David Chiu said he was suspending the nonprofit organization, Collective Impact, and initiating debarment proceedings against it that would ban it from receiving city grants for five years.

The San Francisco Standard reports that Chiu accused the organization of bribery and violating ethics laws. He alleged former HRC Executive Director Sheryl Davis violated conflict-of-interest laws.

Collective Impact supports the San Francisco African American community with programs, like education and workforce development, afterschool programs and other social services.

Probes by the city controller's office and the city attorney's office prompted then-Mayor London Breed to put a hold on the city's Dream Keeper Initiative in early 2024.

Some of the payments in question included first-class travel upgrades for Davis that were allegedly paid by Collective Impact, along with over 16-thousand dollars for renting a house in Martha's Vineyard; about 12-thousand dollars to support Davis' podcast and book ventures, and 19-thousand dollars in tuition for Davis' son to attend UCLA.

