PG&E issuing credit to customers on next month's energy charges

PG&E says its customers will receive a credit on their April energy bill.

Electric-only residential households will receive a credit of about 58 dollars. Gas-only residential households will receive a 67-dollar credit. And households that have both gas and electric will receive a total credit of a little more than 125 dollars.

The credit is funded by the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires companies to pay fees for certain greenhouse gas emissions produced. That revenue supports public health and environmental programs, including funding credits to PG&E customers to support sustainable energy use.

According to PG&E, the program has provided residential customers an average of a thousand dollars each since 2014.