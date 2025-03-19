© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
PG&E issuing credit to customers on next month's energy charges

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:22 PM PDT
PG&E crew repairs a downed power line
Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
PG&E crew repairs a downed power line

PG&E says its customers will receive a credit on their April energy bill.

Electric-only residential households will receive a credit of about 58 dollars. Gas-only residential households will receive a 67-dollar credit. And households that have both gas and electric will receive a total credit of a little more than 125 dollars. 

The credit is funded by the state's Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires companies to pay fees for certain greenhouse gas emissions produced. That revenue supports public health and environmental programs, including funding credits to PG&E customers to support sustainable energy use.

According to PG&E, the program has provided residential customers an average of a thousand dollars each since 2014.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
