Santa Clara makes sports more accessible for its youth

Santa Clara officials voted this week to make playing sports more accessible for youth.

The Wade Brummal Scholarship was established in 2015 to help low-income families pay sports-related costs, like registration, facility, and equipment fees.

The city council’s vote will make the program easier to access by creating clearer guidelines for its uses and creating an electronic application process for youth sports groups.

The scholarship has about $235,000 in its fund.

According to the Parks and Recreation Commissioner, the program has been underutilized by the city's nonprofit youth sports groups because of a cumbersome application process and a general lack of awareness.

This week, Santa Clara parks commissioners also approved a proposal to decrease field booking fees from $14 to $8 dollars an hour. The City Council will review this proposed fee update next month.