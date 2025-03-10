© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Silicon Valley public transportation workers stage strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 10, 2025 at 1:59 PM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

Public transportation workers in Silicon Valley launched a strike this morning

The San Jose Mercury-News reported 1,500 union workers walked off the job this morning. Some union members picketed the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority, or VTA, headquarters and four other locations.

Bus and light rail service were shut down today, but the VTA’s Paratransit service is continuing regular operations. An estimated 100,000 passengers depend on VTA bus and rail service every day.

The transit agency offered wage increases of nine percent over the next three years – about half of what the union is demanding.

Yesterday, the transit agency met unsuccessfully with union officials. But the two sides failed to reach an agreement before the contract expired at midnight.
