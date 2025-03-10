Silicon Valley public transportation workers stage strike

Public transportation workers in Silicon Valley launched a strike this morning

The San Jose Mercury-News reported 1,500 union workers walked off the job this morning. Some union members picketed the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority, or VTA, headquarters and four other locations.

Bus and light rail service were shut down today, but the VTA’s Paratransit service is continuing regular operations. An estimated 100,000 passengers depend on VTA bus and rail service every day.

The transit agency offered wage increases of nine percent over the next three years – about half of what the union is demanding.

Yesterday, the transit agency met unsuccessfully with union officials. But the two sides failed to reach an agreement before the contract expired at midnight.

