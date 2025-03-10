Silicon Valley public transit workers strike, as contract talks fail

The union representing frontline Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority workers in Silicon Valley Sunday confirmed that they will go on strike this morning.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 said in a news release yesterday that the workers are striking today to press their demands for better pay and benefits. ATU represents over 1,500 bus and light rail operators, maintenance staff, dispatchers, fare inspectors and customer service representatives.

The notice comes in the wake of months of stalled contract negotiations. Despite the strike, the VTA’s Paratransit service will continue regular operations.

The union said VTA has failed to address critical issues such as fair wages, benefits, and grievance procedures and, according to the union, failed to improve workplace conditions.

In a press release, a spokesperson for the transit agency said it made "a fair and reasonable offer" to the union of a wage increase that amounts to more than nine percent over three years.