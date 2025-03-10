Another atmospheric river heading towards Bay Area
Bay Area residents need to soak up the sunshine today (Monday), because another atmospheric river is forecast to roll through the region through the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service says rain should start falling by tomorrow afternoon, with especially heavy showers Wednesday.Rain is expected to continue through Friday, dropping between a half-inch to four inches along the coastal ranges and the Central Coast, producing possible flooding.
The storm is also expected to dump snow in the higher elevations. The weather service has declared a winter storm watch for greater Lake Tahoe.