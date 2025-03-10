© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another atmospheric river heading towards Bay Area

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 10, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
David Yu
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

Bay Area residents need to soak up the sunshine today (Monday), because another atmospheric river is forecast to roll through the region through the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service says rain should start falling by tomorrow afternoon, with especially heavy showers Wednesday.Rain is expected to continue through Friday, dropping between a half-inch to four inches along the coastal ranges and the Central Coast, producing possible flooding.

The storm is also expected to dump snow in the higher elevations. The weather service has declared a winter storm watch for greater Lake Tahoe.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid