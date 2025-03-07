San Jose opens another safe parking site for people living in RVs

In a continuing effort to grapple with homelessness, the city of San Jose opened a second safe parking site this week.

The site accommodates up to 86 RV’s or approximately 100 people. Residents will be able to park without fear of police sweeps.

The nonprofit, We Hope, will provide supportive services such as case management, sanitation, and food. There will also be 24/7 security at the site.

The city spent almost ten million dollars to build the site and is leasing the property for the next 10 years.

People living in RV’s within a one-and-a-half mile radius of the site will have first priority for spots. About 40 people are expected to move in over the coming weeks.

