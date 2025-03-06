San Francisco Mayor Lurie asks for boost in law enforcement overtime pay

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is asking for more than 90 million dollars to pay for overtime for city police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Mission Local reported Lurie is seeking 61 million dollars for the SFPD and an additional 30 million dollars for sheriff’s deputies.

Since 2021, SFPD overtime has more than doubled from about 40 million dollars to 108 million dollars last year . The department has used overtime to compensate for an overall staff shortage.

But a report published by the city three months ago showed police overtime had surged, in part, because of poor oversight.